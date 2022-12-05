Early AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX benchmarks leak online

Dexerto's Hardware Editor. His usual day involves tinkering with gaming hardware and sniffing out the latest hardware news. He also enjoys retro gaming and watching weird kung-fu movies. Get in touch via email at sayem.ahmed@dexerto.com.

AMD’s upcoming RX 7900 XTX has recently been benchmarked on Geekbench. A lack of official drivers may be holding these particular results back.

The AMD RDNA 3-based RX 7900 XT and RX 7900 XTX are being keenly followed by gamers looking for a high-end graphics card under $1000. While the official launch of the cards is more than a week away, we are beginning to see some early benchmarks leak from the graphics cards, as spotted by @benchleaks via Twitter.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT early benchmarks

The two benchmarks that were performed on the RX 7900 XT were Geekbench 5’s OpenCL score, in addition to a Vulkan score.

The test system appears to be running an AMD Ryzen 9 7950X with 32GB of RAM. However, their results are much lower than we would expect.

In Geekbench 5’s OpenCL benchmark, we can see the card reach just 150,372, a score which is much slower than the RTX 4080’s near-250,000 figure.

In the Vulkan benchmark, the RX 7900 XT only manages to reach a score 91,652. This is significantly lower than the RTX 4080‘s comparative performance of almost 149,000.

Maximum clock speeds

The card only manages to reach around 2270 MHz in core clock speed, which is below the GPUs peak boost clocks of around 2500 MHz, according to current specifications. So, expect there to be some headroom for some extra performance in these numbers, too.

Don’t take these early benchmarks to heart

The RX 7900 XT appears to be running pretty slow, especially when compared to Nvidia’s RTX 40-series. But, we suspect that they are not currently using official drivers for the graphics card. When the drivers drop, it’s likely that these benchmark scores will skyrocket to acceptable levels. So, for those waiting on the new GPUs, don’t fret about these particular numbers. It’s just too early to tell how fast these cards will be.

We’re likely to see more benchmarks come out closer to the launch of the GPU, so be sure to keep a close eye on our coverage.