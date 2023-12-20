$600 Android phone reveals feature iPhone won’t get until 2027

ZTE has launched the new Nubia Z60 Ultra, and it brings an all-screen design with an under-display camera— something Apple is reported to introduce in 2027 with iPhone 19.

Rumors suggest Apple plans to one day launch iPhones with an under-display selfie camera. A recent report claims that day will come sometime in 2027. However, ZTE has already beaten Apple to the punch with its all-screen Nubia Z60 Ultra. This is the fifth generation of these kinds of ZTE smartphones.

Article continues after ad

Alongside an under-display selfie camera, the Nubia Z60 Ultra also features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a 6000mAh battery, and IP68 water and dustproofing. It starts at $600 in the US—less than what the OnePlus 12 might cost.

Article continues after ad

Nubia Z60 Ultra could be the true flagship killer

ZTE

ZTE has been leading with its under-display camera tech. The Chinese company has launched half a dozen smartphones with this camera tech and the Nubia Z60 Ultra is supposed to be the best one so far.

The 12MP under-display camera is buried inside a large 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 1,500-nit peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is paired with a display chip and an AI deep-sensing engine.

Article continues after ad

Nubia Z60 Ultra also brings the latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with 16GB RAM and 1TB UFS 4.0 RAM. ZTE packs a particularly large 6,000mAh battery on the smartphone with support for 80W charging. It even brings an IP68 rating, which protects the phone from dust and water.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

There are a lot of over-the-top features on Z60 Ultra but its rear camera system is the main highlight. The super-busy camera module packs a 50MP IMX800 sensor with optically-stabilized lens.

Article continues after ad

It also gets a 50MP ultrawide shooter and 86mm 64MP zoom lens with optical image stabilization. Nubia Z60 Ultra runs Android 14 on the software front.

The Nubia Z60 Ultra is currently available for pre-order with shipping starting on December 29. You can get it from Nubia’s official website in Black, Silver, or Gray color options.

If you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.