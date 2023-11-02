Black Friday strikes early with $400 off RTX 4070 prebuilt PC

Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale is filled with hidden gems, like this RTX 4070 PC with $400 off.

Black Friday is coming a little too quickly, for our liking. We haven’t even gotten over the heatwave from the summer.

We can’t dwell on that though, as Best But has the latest Lenovo Legion 5i tower with $400 off. That’s a super low price of $1599 for a prebuilt PC housing the latest specs.

Inside you’ll find not only the 13700F at the heart of the machine but an RTX 4070 to take your gaming to the next level. There’s also DDR5 RAM, which Best Buy doesn’t specify, as well as a 1TB SDD to store all your games.

Prebuilt PCs have come a long way from what you remember them as. While there’s a tonne still out there – even in the Black Friday sales – that are straight-up bad deals, this isn’t one of them.

Putting these parts together yourself will come to around the same price as this PC, so why not have it done for you?

RTX 4070 Lenovo PC gets $400 slashed off price

The RTX 4070 is an excellent middle ground between the flagships and budget cards of the 40-series from Nvidia. It provides the raw power you need to rip through most games but will be able to impress for years to come thanks to DLSS.

Plus, having the desktop as is doesn’t mean you have to stop there. This is a great entry price for this level of machine, and if it ever starts to falter, you can just upgrade it.

