PlayStation reveals Limited Edition Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle

PlayStation has announced that Spider-Man 2 will be getting a Limited Edition PS5 bundle, as well as faceplates and a unique DualSense controller design.

Insomniac’s superhero action-adventure title, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, is shaping up to be PlayStation’s biggest title in Fall 2023, with its release date set for October 20, 2023.

The game recently received a new story trailer thanks to San Diego Comic-Con 2023, which gave a better look at Peter, Miles, Harry Osborne, and Venom.

Alongside the story trailer, PlayStation announced that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be getting the first Limited Edition PS5 bundle, complete with a unique console design and matching DualSense controller.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 gets first Limited Edition PS5 bundle

The news comes from the official PlayStation Blog, which included a short video showing off the Limited Edition console and DualSense design.

The PS5 design itself features a red faceplate design with the iconic White Spider icon from Marvel’s Spider-Man. However, the striking red design is being taken over by the black symbiote, with its tendrils slowly creeping towards the White Spider to mirror Spider-Man 2’s story.

The DualSense controller features a similar design, with a majority of the left half of the controller being black with a bit of red peaking out over the face buttons and right triggers. Additionally, the White Spider icon is featured prominently on the touchpad.

It’s important to note that the bundle will not include a physical copy of the game but instead comes with a voucher for fans to redeem a digital copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

For fans who already own a PS5 and don’t want to buy an entirely new console, each item will be sold individually through PlayStation. This includes faceplates for both the PS5 disc drive version and the PS5 Digital Edition.

The Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition Bundle and its separate accessories will release on September 1, 2023, with pre-orders beginning on July 28, 2023. Fans looking for more information on how to pre-order this bundle can follow the link here.