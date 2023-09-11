Starfield players find evidence of unfinished space station building feature

While tinkering with console commands, a Starfield player found parts suggesting the game features inaccessible space station building mechanics.

Starfield includes plenty of in-game systems that allow players to flex their creativity. Character customization serves as one such system, of course, but the ship-building mechanic has proven especially popular, thus far.

Bethesda’s sci-fi RPG also comes packed with tools for building outposts across various planets, which players can upgrade and manage to their heart’s content.

Article continues after ad

But there’s one type of structure whose creation fans can’t influence as of yet – space stations. The hope is that this will not remain the case for very long.

Article continues after ad

Starfield user finds evidence of space station building mechanic

A post that’s received a lot of traffic on Reddit makes a case for why space station building would make for a great addition to Bethesda’s latest. Dreaming of the possibilities, the original poster imagined “20+ crew, random encounters where spacers or the crimson fleet attacks… [and] the ability to make it a hub for your cargo links.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

But one person pointed out that Bethesda may already have something along those lines in the works. In another post on Starfield‘s subreddit, user shmid9804 shared a screenshot showing parts for an unfinished space station building feature.

The post reads in part, “Using some console commands that allowed ship vendors to have every part/piece for ship-building, I came across the part sets for Station Outposts, given the tooltip of the solar panels.”

Article continues after ad

Since the unfinished toolset is hidden away, the thinking is that space station building will come to Starfield in either a creation kit for mods or via paid DLC.

Article continues after ad

Should neither one of these things come to pass, PC players can probably expect modders to build out the mechanic on their own time. Regardless, it’s obvious that many players would be interested in receiving yet another way to put their stamp on the Starfield universe.