Starfield meets Pokemon with Bulbasaur-themed ship build

An inventive Starfield player used the RPG’s in-game tools to create a Pokemon-themed ship modeled after Bulbasaur.

Starfield’s impressive ship-building mechanics have allowed players to run wild with their imaginations. Several user-made builds have already gone viral online, too, with ships modeled after Batman’s Batwing, the Millenium Falcon, and Mass Effect’s Normandy making the rounds.

Interestingly enough, one person even managed to have an AI create an “unbeatable ship,” its unconventional design making it difficult to shoot down.

And it’s clear such creations know no bounds – not yet at least. One recent build that’s attracting attention takes inspiration from a fan-favorite Pokemon.

Pokemon-themed Bulbasaur ship in Starfield impresses fans

Reddit user itzdhruv recently shared a screenshot of an over-the-top ship design, giving build credit to YouTuber CurtisBuilds. But it’s not just any old ship; the design in question is modeled after Bulbasaur, the popular Gen-1 grass/poison-type Pokemon.

Similar to the pocket monster, the stylized Starfield ship is blue on the bottom and green on top, its form factor spread out like a frog on all fours. The Bulbasaur influence is hard to ignore; check it out in the post linked below:

As expected, Pokemon fans in the Starfield subreddit are in complete awe of the Bulbasaur ship build. One user shared their praise by saying, “Okay this is so sick, I need to step up my game here!” Another comment reads, “By a landslide, this is the coolest ship I’ve seen yet.”

Meanwhile, others are wondering when their ship-building skills will finally start to measure up. “I feel so frustrated that I can’t even modify my achilles cause I feel like I’ll screw up the modifications, yet people out here making Gundams out of Pokemon.”

It stands to reason that builds like this will inspire even more players to bring Pokemon to the world of Starfield.