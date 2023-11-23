Starfield players think one simple button could solve the game’s junk problem

Starfield players tired of wasting time selling off junk items want developers to add a single button to solve their problems.

Like other BGS titles, Starfield is filled with more miscellaneous items than players know how to handle. Players with hoarding tendencies will hold onto junk and store items on their ship, or set things aside at various outposts.

Some pieces of junk have their uses, with digipicks needed for lockpicking strangely fitting in the miscellaneous category.

But the excess, purposeless objects that exist just because all end up being sold off to vendors. To the chagrin of fans, though, jettisoning space junk often requires too much effort.

Starfield players hope devs eventually add a “Sell All Junk” button

One fan expressed their frustrations on Reddit, sharing a post with the following title, “Dear god please Bethesda, add a ‘Sell All Junk’ button.”

They went on to note how exhausting it is to constantly mash ‘A’ on Xbox “1000+ times every time I sell a ship.” Based on the comments, it seems many agree that such a function would solve many of Starfield’s junk-related problems.

Bethesda Softworks Players could solve their junk woes by not looting everything in sight.

While there is concern about accidentally selling collected digipicks, users think the RPG could do with a “Sell All Junk” option in the menu.

One player commented in the thread reads, “Agreed… but maybe put digipicks into a separate category first? Quite honestly, simply giving us the option to lock items (in this case digipicks) would make a ‘sell all’ button for all categories more viable.”

Other Redditors informed fellow players about the StarUI Inventory mod that makes managing junk a breeze on PC.

But some people think the better option would be to turn Starfield‘s junk items into something more useful. Reads one such reply, “I’d rather have junk actually do something. Go back to [Bethesda’s] old model and have it useful in crafting. Not even sure why it’s in the game.”

Either way, it seems there’s a contingent of Starfield users holding out hope for changes to the game’s current junk system.