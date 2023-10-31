Starfield players want food buffed with simple controls change

Starfield players are hungry for increases to the utility of the game’s food items, and only want a simple change to controls to make it happen.

During your adventures across the Settled Systems of Starfield, you’re bound to get a little roughed up every now and then. Whether you catch a merc’s bullet or end up on the wrong end of a Hunting Cephalopod, there will come a time when you’ll be in need of healing.

With all the advances of 24th-century technology, Med Packs can have you right as rain again after all but the worst shootout. Yet, there’s still something to be said for healing power of a good meal.

While the cubed culinary offerings of ‘Chunks’ may not seem particularly appetizing, they make up for it in nutritional value, right? Well, apparently not — at least according to the some players, who are calling for a buff to food in Starfield.

Players call for changes to Starfield’s food

The issue was raised on the r/Starfield with post by a player who claimed that food items which offer 3-10 points health restoration are “useless.” Their justification for the statement was that the time cost of opening your inventory during combat undermines what little healing value the item has.

Particularly during high-intensity skirmishes, Med Packs offer healing that is much more inefficient, the Redditor expressed. As a result, their use case for food items is incredibly limited: “My cargo hold is now FULL of food items and meal packs I’ve picked up that really serve no use in battle.”

Commenters pointed to one key solution that could help reinstate the usefulness of food items. By introducing a single input method of eating food, they argued, players would be able to work their way through their hoards of snacks.

However, for more high-level players, this still doesn’t quite solve the problem, as the healing properties of food items don’t scale with your total HP: “I installed a mod that lets you hold e to eat. So I actually use them now but really, they’re still useless, because restoring 3 hp when you have over 1000 is just crap. Food should be percent based imo.”

So, while Bethesda have confirmed that an ‘eat’ button is on the way to Starfield, it might not satisfy every player’s appetite.