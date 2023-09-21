Starfield loot is so detailed it’s being confused for bugs

We too would like to see VASCO fly, but maybe with a jetpack or something.

Starfield’s attention to detail continues to wow players. One player thought loot they found was a bug, but later realized it was amazing attention to detail by Bethesda.

Starfield is nothing if not an impressive game. From its sheer scale and breadth, Bethesda’s game has manifested a unique universe to explore. Players are getting out there and doing just that too.

One of the areas that continues to impress is the game’s dedication to detail. There’s a lot out there you might miss, but from messages on terminals, things placed in the world, to items left on vanquished ships, robots, and people. There’s always a story to discover if you’re willing to look hard enough.

In fact, that detail can be weird enough that you might even think it’s a bug. That was the case for one player, who later found out it was actually a great example of the detail Bethesda put into the game.

Robot coffee is the best coffee

In a Reddit thread with over 8.6k upvotes at the time of writing, user Zergerge explained the situation. They were off exploring on a planet and came across, what they assumed to be a procedurally generated base. They went in cleared out some pirates, and eventually activated a robot to steal their loot.

However, they unexpectedly found a coffee on the robot. They explain: “I thought “Yeah, it probably got here by error from a random loot table”, even chuckled a bit at the funny bug.”

However, after some searching around, this actually ended up being a surprising amount of detail from Bethesda. They continued: “I found a data slate that contained a scolding message from the facility’s HR department, telling employees that bots are for security purposes and reprogramming them to brew and deliver coffee is against company regulations.”

These kinds of stories show just how much thought and consideration Bethesda has put into the game. The universe they’ve crafted is vast, but it speaks to the depth that this level of detail can still be found in quiet, rarely explored pockets of Starfield.