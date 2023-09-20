Starfield player creates spectacular factory outpost after 100 hours of work

A Starfield player has shown their dedication to a heavily criticized feature, putting over 100 hours into outpost building to make an impressive factory.

Starfield’s universe is an enormous sandbox for players to get lost in. Bethesda’s title offers worlds and storylines to chart your journey in the stars. You can build out your character how you want, be that a fierce space pirate or an intrepid explorer.

For those in it more for the love of exploring, there were many hopes that outposts would be a substantial part of the game. This would allow players to cultivate the planets they go to, creating meaningful homes on these worlds.

Unfortunately, the system has felt a little underbaked, especially when compared to the likes of No Man’s Sky. In that game, you can create vast bases across the universe and it’s been iterated on across various major content updates.

However, one player has decided to push the feature as far as it can go in the game.

With a lot of time and a mod or two, you can build impressive outposts in Starfield

In a Reddit thread with over 20k upvotes as of the time of writing, user Hackoox has shown off their base they claimed to have worked on for over 100 hours. Instead of just an outpost though, they’re calling it a factory, as it appears to be a refinery for resources.

The outpost is clearly massive, with rows and rows of cargo containers and various resource gatherers. It really is impressive in terms of its scale. It shows that with enough time, players can make unique and personalized bases on planets.

Many in the thread have praised the dedication to the project. Some are wondering how Hackoox made foundations for flat ground, a commonly requested feature for outposts. When asked if there was a foundation they used, they explained: “There is not, you don’t wanna do that on this scale… Trust me, that’s over 3k floor mats placed on top of each other.”

Obviously, this would far exceed the amount the game allows you to place in an outpost area. To get around this, the builder installed an unlimited build limit mod, so you will need to bend the rules to replicate this.

Here’s hoping that Bethesda continues to add to outposts in Starfield. It’s a very cool feature but feels a little basic right now. However, with time, maybe it can become a much more robust system. If not, you can probably expect the mod community to pick up the slack.