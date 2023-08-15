Starfield official timeline seems to confirm leaked spoilers

Bethesda’s official Starfield timeline lines up with a months-old leak, so fans looking to avoid spoilers ahead of launch should be careful when looking for info on the game.

Bethesda Game Studios’ long-awaited action-RPG Starfield is just weeks away, and many gamers are excited to finally explore the expansive galaxy of the company’s first new IP in over two decades.

Ahead of Starfield’s launch next month, Bethesda has released a timeline that goes over about 300 years of in-game lore, from humans landing on Mars in 2050 to Constellation purchasing a Starstation nicknamed “The Eye” in 2328.

However, Bethesda’s Starfield timeline came with an unintended consequence: It appears to confirm some leaks that have been already been circulating for over a month.

Bethesda Softworks

Starfield’s timeline lines up with previously leaked spoilers

As pointed out by StarfieldNews on Twitter, the details of the official Starfield timeline line up with information posted by a leaker.

On top of that, the individual has made further statements on the game, including some that fans would consider to be spoilers.

The news has many gamers worried about accidentally ruining the experience for themselves ahead of Starfield’s launch. StarfieldNews recommends avoiding certain online communities and sticking to trusted sources that won’t spread leaked information about the game.

Some dedicated fans are taking the leak very seriously, muting “Starfield” on social media and avoiding sites like Reddit to ensure they don’t see anything they don’t want to ahead of the game’s release.

While this is certainly frustrating for many gamers – not to mention a potential headache for the developers – it’s pretty common with games these days. Between social media and the sheer number of people working on a massive AAA project like Starfield, not everything can remain under wraps.

Fortunately, players don’t have to wait too much longer, as Starfield releases for PC and Xbox Series X|S on September 6, with early access beginning on September 1 for those with the Premium and Constellation Editions of the game.