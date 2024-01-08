Starfield players can’t believe devs still haven’t fixed New Atlantis ramp bug

A ramp glitch has plagued Starfield’s New Atlantis location since launch, and players can’t believe the developers have yet to fix it.

Since launch, Starfield players arriving on New Atlantis have had to contend with a rather strange bug. In some instances, users exit their ship and notice that the ramp leading into the city is missing spaces.

Players have been known to fall beneath the game world because of the bug. Early on, select users managed to take advantage of the error, exploring the underside of the map to find hidden vendor chests and the like.

While Bethesda quickly got rid of the vendor exploit, the ramp bug itself continues to rear its head.

Starfield’s New Atlantis ramp gitch has yet to be patched out

A Redditor shared a gameplay clip of their encounter with the broken ramp bug on New Atlantis. As soon as they stepped off their ship and headed towards the city, they very nearly fell because of the ramp’s missing concrete slabs.

The user’s companion, Andreja, didn’t catch her fall in time and landed on the ground several feet below the surface.

“Fix? It’s been like this for weeks,” the Starfield player wrote in frustration.

Numerous Starfield users replied to the thread to say they have also encountered this annoying New Atlantis glitch.

“Lmao this happened to me [the] first time I played. This game is held together with duct tape,” reads one such response.

A few others shared informative responses, specifically to explain why the glitch exists. One person told the original poster: “You left the den at some point and were teleported directly to New Atlantis. Never leave the den in your ship, always fast travel away from it.”

Notably, a Bethesda Community Manager replied to the post as well. The developer wrote in part, “This issue is actively being investigated for a fix…”

If and when an actual patch will go live is anyone’s guess.