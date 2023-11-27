Starfield mod frees players from its “annoying” dialogue camera

Starfield’s zoomed-in dialogue camera gives us shades of Bethesda’s earlier titles. While that might be appealing to some, one modder has given players the option to unshackle themselves from it.

Starfield’s NPCs can be a little creepy looking depending on your tolerance for vacant, dead-eyed stares. Their attempts to simulate emotion can come off as “fake”, as seen when the unsettling smiles of characters went viral during the game’s launch.

The peculiarity of these expressions can be compounded when you enter certain dialogue scenarios with an NPC in Starfield, and it crash zooms to reveal a close-up of these glassy-eyed automatons. These “Oblivian-style cinematics” have been accused of “sucking the life” out of the game.

Fortunately, for players who are a little unnerved by closer looks at Starfield’s facial animations, or those who feel they break the immersion, there’s a solution. NexusMods user Antonix35 has created the Disable Dialogue Camera mod and users love the freedom it provides.

The Disable Dialogue Camera mod, as the name suggests, completely liberates the camera during conversations in Starfield. Thanks to this small alteration, switch from lezz zoomed first and third-person perspectives with no restrictions.

Not only that, Starfield players with the mod will also be able to move during these dialogue segments without halting them. This adds a lot more freedom and variety to how players can experience these segments of the game.

Other NexusMods users have praised the mod for being “way more immersive than the vanilla camera”. One user claims that it even “saved the game” for them after some frustrations with the original conversation cinematics.

“The vanilla camera was fine at the beginning of my playthrough but became a bit annoying, to say the least,” they elaborated. “I can’t thank you enough for this.”

Bethesda That’s close enough buddy.

The Disable Dialogue Camera mod from Antonix35 seems to be a very welcome addition for certain players. Of course, if you decide to use it, you run the risk of missing humorous instances where NPCs disrupt your conversations.

If that’s a price you’re happy to pay, the mod can be downloaded here. Maybe new opportunities for hilarity will result from its use.