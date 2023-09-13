Starfield NPCs won’t stop hilariously interrupting conversations

Starfield has a lot to love and most of it is intentional. One happy accident that fans of the game can’t get enough of is the uncanny ability of NPCs to disrupt their dialogues.

Starfield has been Bethesda’s most successful launch in history and despite some performance issues and a lukewarm reception, a passionate fan community is growing around the game.

Players are constantly finding new ways to mess with the game and the primary target is NPCs. Whether it’s getting away with their murder or gaslighting them to escape punishment, players just love messing with Starfield’s NPCs.

Well, according to multiple threads in Starfield’s subreddit, the game’s NPCs don’t mind messing with players either. Not afraid to cut in on some poignant scenes, Starfield’s NPCs keep floating into view during players’ roleplaying moments.

The revenge of Starfield’s NPCs

One user posted a screenshot showing the nightmarish glare directed at them from one NPC mid-conversation. The vacant stares of Starfield’s NPCs are a well-known issue that devs say has to do with their inability to use all their facial muscles.

Some fans are attributing sentience to the NPCs of Starfield claiming they’re trying to communicate with the player. “It’s like the NPCs know they’re trapped in a videogame but can’t even speak to the player,” one player joked.

Some players have used the phenomenon to discuss the low resolution of NPC models compared to other Starfield assets. “It’s always a little baffling to be looking at 8k food rendering only to look up and see a f**king muppet staring back at me,” A user explained.

This isn’t the only instance of deadpan NPCs in Starfield forcing their way into players’ conversations. Other players in the comments told their own stories in the comments but this isn’t even the first post about it.

Prior to Starfield’s release, the leak of the game’s day one patch notes had some players hoping that Bethesda would keep some of the “jank” in. It definitely looks like they got their wish.

There’s no known fix for this particular issue and to be honest, we don’t know if we want one. The opportunities for laughs are too good to pass up.