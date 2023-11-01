Starfield players highlight big issue making quest feel “boring”

Starfield might be one of the biggest releases of 2023, but the game has faced its fair share of criticism. One of the biggest complaints has been related to quest engagement where they feel boring at times. Some players feel that the Oblivion-style cinematics are what makes the quests feel boring.

Starfield is the first brand new IP that Bethesda has created in the past 20 years. However, the experience they have gathered in both Elder Scrolls as well as Fallout has been used to craft Starfield. In fact, one of the games the Starfield draws influence from quite heavily is Oblivion.

As it happens, Oblivion is a classic, but it is also a dated game in terms of technology. It seems like the influence is a bit too much as players feel that the Oblivion style cinematics make quests feel exceptionally boring within the game.

Starfield players feel that the Oblivion influence “sucks the life” out of scenes

The discussion regarding this comparison was started by a Reddit user named mangotango781. The player claimed, “Now that I’ve played Starfield a bunch, I’d say the decision to go back to Oblivion style cinematics of an NPC staring directly at the camera and nothing else happening was a mistake.”

The player further continues, “It sucks the life out of so many scenes.” Therefore, the complaint that this player has is related to how the camera functions in the game. They feel that every character feels lifeless even if they are involved in a serious discussion.

As it happens, other players are also in agreement with this statement. One such player commented, “It’s weird, there are a handful of moments where the game does use different camera angles.” Another player chimed, “Laziness. It’s just sheer laziness. Like I keep saying, BGS fully knows and at this point expects the modders to finish their games for them.”

One player also complained, “Last weekend I had a conversation where two NPCs were having an argument, but they spent the whole scene staring at my character.” Lastly, a player claimed, “Honestly, when I first saw that they had went back to the zoomed in faces during conversations my first reaction was a disappointed sigh.”

Therefore, it seems players are quite disappointed at how Starfield handles NPC interactions. In fact, players did praise Fallout 4 for its camera movement claiming that it is better than Starfield. Unfortunately, this latest title by Bethesda seems to have taken several steps backward with certain aspects according to the players.