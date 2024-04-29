Starfield is getting a big update to add extra ship-building, city maps, more

Starfield is getting a big update in the near future, bringing some more ship-building features, city maps, and more to the game.

The ability for more ship-building features in Starfield has been a much-requested addition since the game released.

While there were some customization options present at launch, many players have been hoping to see an expanded system brought to the game.

Luckily, it looks like that’s going to be happening sooner rather than later as Todd Howard announced a new update will be coming soon to the game to bring that, and more, to Starfield.

Todd Howard discusses Starfield’s next update at the 31:10 timestamp below.

Todd Howard

The news came as part of an interview that Howard did with Kinda Funny, where they talked about all things Fallout, Starfield, and Bethesda.

When asked by host, Greg Miller, about what makes a Bethesda game, and how the devs decide what to include in a title, Howard mentioned ship-building.

It was a brief moment of the interview, when Howard discussed their decision to include base-building in Starfield so that players could engage in the mechanic if they wanted to. He says:

“Ship-building became the big one. And in the update that we have coming… I think it’s going to get announced in a few days, actually, this week… Got some great stuff for ship-building in it, as well.”

While there were no official details on what these additions to ship-building are, it’s certainly something that players can be excited for in the near future.

Along with that addition, though, Howard also mentioned that the devs have been working on the maps in Starfield, specifically adding maps for the cities in the game.

When the game first released, the lack of true maps for each city was a common complaint among fans, especially after the Elder Scrolls and Fallout games have had maps for their cities, making their absence stand out for Starfield.

Again, Howard kept much of the information close to the chest, only mentioning they “reworked some of the city map stuff.”

Hopefully, this change will see it much easier to navigate cities and get to quest markers and destinations much more easily.

He didn’t mention when the update itself would be releasing for Starfield, but his mentioning that the update would appear in Steam data soon indicates that it could be coming very soon.

Beyond this update, Howard announced that the first DLC for the game, titled Shattered Space, will be coming in the fall. While details about the story have been kept under wraps, many are theorizing that it will be centered around the House Va’Ruun, one of the factions players can work with in Starfield.

Starfield had a good launch for Bethesda, though it did have its fair share of polarizing opinions about it. This new update could be a step towards helping reduce that polarity and give more players the things they want in the game.