Starfield player designs “ridiculous” Empire State Building spaceship

A Starfield player has amazed the community by revealing their impressive spaceship designed to look like the Empire State Building which they’ve named the Empire Space Building.

The Ship Builder is one of the most popular features in Starfield. That’s no surprise as it lets players create some of the craziest spaceships.

Be it a slice of cheese, Transformers, or even Gen 1 Pokemon there’s really no limit to what players can pilot. The best part is that ship designs will only get better once Starfield’s modding community gets more involved.

We’ve seen plenty of both incredible and hilarious designs but this latest ship created to look just like the Empire State Building might be the most insane yet.

Empire State Building ship amazes Starfield fans

A Starfield fan posted on Reddit showing off their unique spaceship designed to look just like the Empire State Building. Dubbed the Empire Space Building, this enormous spacecraft goes beyond all limits.

The creator described it as a “flying 37 story building,” and admitted that it was barely able to get airborne as Starfield suffered frame drops and crashes whenever it took off.

One fan was amazed by the creation: “Hands down my favourite ship I’ve seen so far, how ridiculous is this. Can you walk all the way through it,” to which OP confessed they had never tried, fearful doing so would cause issues.

“I NEED to see a video of this thing taking off. I want to see a giant building fly into the sky from New Atlantis,” another player responded but the ship’s creator was once again not keen to test the waters.

Others joked about the potential to accidentally board instead of going straight to the cockpit as well as just how unbearable the ladders on this colossus would be.

Those looking to recreate the Empire Space Building are sadly out of luck. The original creator shut down the idea of making a tutorial because of how unstable it is and it requires modding as the ship greatly violates the maximum height limit.