Starfield daredevil shares album of risky creature high fives

A Starfield player shared their daring high five attempts with various creatures across the game’s massive universe.

Since launch, Starfield players have been sharing the cool things they’ve been doing while exploring the game’s vast universe.

Many have used social media to show off cool ship creations or collections of things like potatoes, plushies, and succulents.

For some, though, just exploring planets that may have harsh environments or hostile wildlife isn’t enough of a risk. One particular thrill seeker chose to put themself directly in harm’s way for the promise of some cool pictures to show off.

Starfield player tries to high five creatures across the universe

Reddit user Teah9677 shared a gallery of nine images taken while trying to high-five various creatures with mixed results.

While some creatures appeared to try and high five them back, others were less understanding.

“Most of them didn’t seem to know their own strength. Many, many med packs were consumed in my pursuit of xenobiological friendship,” the player said on an image of a massive green creature who looks way too eager to make friends.

The risk turned out to be worth it, as these images are quite impressive.

Those in the comments commended the player for their risk-taking and the final products they were able to share.

“I’m surprised you kept all your digits. I expected it to become high fours, then high threes….” one user replied. Others pointed out that, in Starfield’s universe, there’s plenty of advanced medical technology available to reattach severed fingers, so it’s possible this player had to take some trips to the Med Bay.

