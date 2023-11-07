Starfield player finds out how to capture enemies and vows to make “human zoo”

A Starfield player has found a particularly devious trick that allows them to capture people, and display them in habitats.

Starfield is a game where you can make your own destiny in the stars. It offers the player a choice about defining their role in the galaxy, be that one of exploration and diplomacy, or instead a canvas for which to build their destruction.

Because of that, you don’t always have to err on the side of what might be considered morally correct. While the destination and story beats are largely the same no matter what you do, the minutiae is up to you. You can pillage and murder your way to an ending if you like.

However, how about the more creepy side of things? In terms of indulging in something sadistic, players can get a bit creative to do some very questionable things. Indeed one player has found an exploit that is downright unsettling.

You can collect humans and display them in Starfield with an exploit

In a Reddit thread with 5.1k upvotes, user LordSnaggle posted a thread about how to trap humans in your Outpost. They titled it “Discovered you can trap enemies in your hab if you lure them in, stun them, then remove the airlock.”

They chillingly added: “I think I’ll make a people zoo next” before sharing an image of two enemies trapped in a habitat.

One player suggested making this even more intense by putting it on a fire hellscape. “Now do it in an Inferno world.” Then, another Redditor commented with something even more off-kilter, saying “An inferno world tidally locked to its star too, so the sweet relief of night never comes.”

Another asked: “Makes me curious, does it also work with animals?” It appears this is entirely possible, so you can make a more traditional zoo. The only issue is it requires the wildlife to be aggressive so they can chase you into the structure.

There you have it. If you want to cross all sorts of humanitarian boundaries, you can now. This does seem tricky to set up as you’ll have to find a way to lure enemies to one spot – but if you do, you’re on your way to a truly terrifying structure.