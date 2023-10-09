Starfield player creates chaos after filling ship with 180 hrs worth of succulents

One Starfield player spent 180 hours collecting succulents from all across the universe, and the results are predictably hilarious.

Starfield gives players access to a vast universe full of planets to explore and quests to complete. There’s so much in there to do or (as many players choose) completely ignore.

As seems to be a custom in Bethesda games, players are finding unique ways to pass the time. These include creating elaborate domino courses using the game’s detailed physics engine and building a Waffle House in what used to be Florida.

Article continues after ad

However, one player went above and beyond, spending over a full week’s worth of time collecting succulents and placing them in their ship for unsurprisingly chaotic results.

Article continues after ad

Starfield player spent over a week collecting succulents

After spending 180 hours – which is a full seven and a half days – collecting succulents, Reddit user BigBootyTom shared a video of what a week’s worth of succulent collection actually looks like.

Unsurprisingly, the player ended up with a truly absurd amount of plants in their ship. They cover the entire floor and even form a small mountain that appears to reach eye level.

Article continues after ad

After running through the sea of succulents to show how they move, the player activates their Anti-Gravity Field power. This lifts the potted plants off the floor, allowing them to float around for a bit.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

To make the situation even funnier, using the Power really upsets the player’s Companions. Both Barrett and Andreja become angry with them, and the clip hilariously ends with Andreja yelling, “Have you lost your mind? Is there even a mind to lose?” at the player.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If that wasn’t enough, the player is also saddled with a bounty with the Freestar Collective, though at just 650 credits, it seems they aren’t that mad about it.

The Freestar Collective and the protagonist’s Companions may not like what happens when you put a week’s worth of succulents in zero gravity, but other players clearly do.

One player even suggests a new feature where players can eject cargo mid-battle, allowing them to launch succulents and other junk at enemy ships.

Article continues after ad

If you liked this, be sure to check out the rest of our Starfield coverage, which includes the latest news, guides, and much more.