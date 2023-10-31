Starfield player horrified after discovering an unnamed nightmare creature

A Starfield player has made a frightening discovery on a planet, with one of the creatures on it looking like something out of a horrendous nightmare.

Starfield is full to the brim with discoveries to be made. That can be in the form of amazing planets, compelling side stories, and companions. For the most part, Starfield puts the majesty and wonder of the universe at its core.

That said, not everything will be so majestic. Indeed, space can be a terrifying place and undiscovered planets can have things that are best left that way.

One Starfield player has experienced that firsthand, as they came across one of the scariest-looking beasts in the game. What’s more, the game apparently didn’t categorize the monstrosity.

Be careful what you find out there

In a Reddit thread that has garnered over 1.6k likes, user PS1GamerCollector shared images of a horrifying beast on a distant planet. The nightmare insectoid has enormous jaws, a menacing black and red color scheme, and a dinosaur-like body. Perhaps more intimidating, the user claims that the creature seemingly had no name or distinction.

It’s possible that is just a UI bug though. Some players think they know what these are. One user said: “They’re called Hunting Silverfish, at least the ones I encountered were.”

Another player identified where you could find one of these if you were so inclined. They revealed: “I’ve seen them in Ka’zaal near the sulphur mines”.

These are a great reminder of the horrors of the universe in Starfield. It’s fun building your own ship and flying around. Just be sure you don’t land in a nest of these out there in all of your exploring.