Starfield player attempts to make smallest functioning ship possible

A Starfield player who got tired of bulky heavy ships is pushing the game’s ship designer in the other direction- by trying to make the smallest one possible.

Starfield gave players access to the infinite majesty of space and all that entails, and for many players, one of the best parts of exploring the universe has been the ship they’ve done that exploring in.

Starfield boasts an extremely flexible ship design process that allows a massive variety of customization. You can change weapons, compartments, engines and landing gear to your heart’s content, and many players opt for larger ships that can make the most out of all of these options.

But one player decided to take a different angle by making their ship as small as possible, which is certainly a new spin on things.

Starfield player pushes ship customization to its limits with tiny build

User ShamblingKorpse posted his build on the official Starfield subreddit, saying that they had managed to get the mass down to 199, which is already pretty low.

Several commenters had helpful suggestions for him, with one player saying: “Why don’t you lighten it more and use just particle weapons? They do good damage to hull and shield (but not min-max damage). It lets you have just 2 banks of fairly light weapons with good range and lower overall weight.”

Here’s hoping they remembered to leave enough room for the engine.

For more news and updates on weird builds in Starfield, check out this burger spaceship that one player cooked up. It might be slightly larger than this build, but it shows that players aren’t done making wierd stuff in Starfield.