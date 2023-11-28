Starfield’s overlooked aquatic life has players hoping for underwater content

One Starfield player’s sudden discovery of aquatic life has the community hoping Bethesda will eventually introduce underwater content.

Even thorough players have struggled to completely survey certain planets in Starfield’s Settled Systems. Upon closer inspection, however, many often find that they’ve missed scanning fauna in a planet’s underwater biome.

Coastal areas are easy enough to miss, meaning a number of players have probably enjoyed plenty of Starfield action without running across aquatic aliens and the like.

Now one fan’s discovery of such a creature has sparked an interesting discussion, with some expressing hopes for underwater-set content.

Starfield’s aquatic life inspires discourse about underwater exploration

In a Reddit post, Tyraniczar shared a few screenshots of their surprising “aquatic alien” finds. Up until recently, the player had no clue monstrous sharks and other fearsome underwater creatures inhabited many of Starfield’s planets.

The Redditor noted that they kept coming up short while trying to 100 percent survey the planet of Zeta Ophiuchi I. Not until encountering a large body of water did they find the undiscovered species – Pack Sharkwhale and the Flocking Stingray Scavenger.

“I’m on NG11 and have over 300 hrs but have never before seen 100% aquatic aliens,” the user explained.

Naturally, the post’s comment section teems with talk about the disappointing absence of underwater gameplay. “I’m positive that underwater content was planned then cut. Hopefully we’ll get it in a dlc at some point,” reads one response.

Added another person to the chorus, “In a future DLC I hope we get better marine environments and exploration.” A similar comment says, “Which has made me frustrated that there is no underwater exploration.”

While the crew at Bethesda Game Studios has confirmed that DLC is in development, what it will entail remains a mystery. Fans have shared the wishlists far and wide, though. In addition to sea-based exploration, Starfield faithful also have high hopes for Outpost content, new factions, and much more.