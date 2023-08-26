Stardew Valley fan creates Wordle clone based on game’s fishing system

A Stardew Valley fan created a Wordle-like game based on the game’s fishing mechanics, where players have a limited number of chances to guess the mystery fish.

The hit indie game Stardew Valley has plenty of activities for players besides farming, like talking to NPCs and fishing in different areas of town.

Stardew Valley’s fishing system is fairly in-depth, and the minigame itself has become a fan-favorite part of the experience. There are a plethora of different fish that appear depending on the season, location, and weather.

Now, one Stardew Valley fan has created a Wordle clone based on the game’s fishing system, which tasks players with guessing the mystery fish in just six turns.

Stardew Valley fan creates Wordle fishing game

On August 23, 2023, Stardew Valley’s developer ConcernedApe shared a tweet with the community to signal a boost to this fan-made game.

“A Stardew Valley forum user, ‘sircactupus’ created this cool Stardew fishing wordle-like game pufferdle.com,” the tweet reads.

Should fans visit Pufferdle.com, they’re greeted by a few options on how they’d like to play.

Picking “Daily” allows fans to try to guess the mystery fish of the day, while “Random” will enable players to try and guess a randomly generated fish.

Like Wordle, the game generates a random Stardew Valley fish each day and tasks players with guessing what the mystery fish is. However, players can play Stardew Valley’s fishing minigame first to see if they can select the mystery fish based on that alone.

Pufferdle / ConcernedApe A Stardew Valley forum user named sircactupus created the World clone, Pufferdle.

They must then select a fish from the catalog, and Pufferdle will tell you if the season, location, weather, or time of the chosen fish matches that of the mystery fish.

Players must then narrow their guesses until they eventually land on the correct fish.

Fans can also try their hand at the “Fish Tank,” a free-play mode where players can try to catch whatever fish they want.

Stardew Valley fans who want to test their knowledge of the game’s expansive fishing catalog should certainly give this fun Wordle clone a try.