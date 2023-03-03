Star Wars Jedi Survivor may not be the end of Cal Kestis’ story

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor director Stig Asmussen is interested in building a trilogy of games around protagonist Cal Kestis.

After EA managed to fumble its exclusive rights to the Star Wars IP with two poorly received Battlefront games, fans of the brand were skeptical about Jedi Fallen Order.

Luckily, the single-player title from Respawn Entertainment launched to glowing praise in late 2019. It didn’t take long for EA to greenlight a sequel, which hits store shelves later this spring.

The follow-up hasn’t arrived as of yet, but it appears the crew at Respawn already has its eyes on the possibility of a third installment.

Article continues after ad

Star Wars Jedi Survivor director wants a Cal Kestis trilogy

During a sit-down with IGN Unfiltered, Jedi Survivor director Stig Asmussen said he’s always seen the full story as a trilogy. Even when developing the first entry, Respawn discussed plans for a second game and beyond with Lucasfilm.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

And it all centers around Cal Kestis and the crew he helped assemble in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Asmussen shared the following in the IGN interview:

“I always wanted to see this as a trilogy. How can we take Cal and the crew to new places beyond what we were doing in the first game? “We had a pretty decent idea of the timeframe where we wanted Survivor to take place, what the stakes were going to be, what the tone of the game was going to be, what Cal was going to be up against, and how the crew was going to factor into that. And [there are] ideas of what we could do beyond that, as well.”

Electronic Arts Cal Kestis and BD-1

As of right now, prospective players can only guess what the second game will entail, never mind the third. But the wait to know what’s next for Cal Kestis is slowly coming to an end, with Jedi Survivor on track for an April 28 launch.

Article continues after ad

Set years after the events of Fallen Order, Jedi Survivor follows a slightly older Cal Kestis who’s matured into a Jedi Knight. Protecting the galaxy from the Empire and a descent into darkness won’t prove an easy task, either.

But an epic, new journey isn’t all that fans have to look forward to in the forthcoming sequel. Jedi Survivor will also boast gameplay improvements and, perhaps most importantly, a fast travel system.