Star Wars Jedi: Survivor director Stig Asmussen would “love” to see a live-action adaptation

Stig Asmussen, director of EA’s beloved Star Wars Jedi series recently spoke with us at Dexerto on the working relationship between Respawn and Lucasfilm, how crossovers from the games reach other media, and whether fans can expect a live-action take on the story of Cal Kestis anytime soon.

With each passing year the impact of the gaming industry only continues to grow. With countless millions going hands-on directly, and even more still sharing in many of the medium’s best works through live-action or animated adaptations, it’s a time of widespread growth across the board and thus, a period where studios are always looking for a chance to broaden their audience.

From the likes of Riot’s enormous success with Arcane, an animated Netflix series set among the League of Legends universe, to the more recent HBO mega-hit bringing Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us to the streaming service, we’ve seen games crossover into other media with unparalleled success of late. So with one of the Star Wars series’ most intriguing narratives unfolding in the video game realm, could we be on the verge of yet another adaptation? One that drops Cal Kestis and the Mantis crew on Disney+ or even on the big screen?

In speaking with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor director Stig Asmussen at a recent preview event, we touched on this possibility and gained some insight into how certain elements from the games have already made the leap over into other media.

Respawn Entertainment As Star Wars Jedi: Survivor draws near, so too does the chance for more crossovers in broader pop culture.

How Respawn & Lucasfilm bring Star Wars Jedi game elements to life in other media

Despite being a relatively new tale in the broader Star Wars franchise, having only just kicked off with the first chapter, Fallen Order, in 2019, EA’s Jedi series has already made waves. From selling more than 20 million copies of the game itself, to neat crossover appearances on screen and in written material, it’s clear Lucasfilm is eager to push the title a great deal given its early success.

Just recently, we saw a BD droid show up not only in The Book of Boba Fett, but also in The Mandalorian. In addition, Cal Kestis and his Jedi Master Jaro Tapal were briefly referenced in 2022’s Star Wars: Brotherhood novel. So what exactly goes into these appearances? Is it a joint decision or just one party pushing for more? According to Stig, it’s a mutual effort with a “feedback loop on both sides.”

Disney BD-72 was instantly recognizable in The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian for Jedi fans.

“There’s a great deal of respect and Lucasfilm tries to bring this stuff to us as soon as they find out about it. They want our input, and often times it might mean they need assets from us. If you’re going to build BD for a television show, what’s better than getting the direct, high-poly models straight from us?”

Yet while rough plans are outlined as early as possible, exact details of these crossovers often still remain a surprise to those at Respawn. Although many on the team know to expect a BD appearance, very few involved know when or where the appearance may land. It’s a charming surprise each and every time around, however, and one Stig naturally hopes to see more of moving forward.

Stig Asmussen “would love” to see Cal Kestis on the big screen

Beyond subtle appearances only hardcore Star Wars fans may notice, many have long posited Cal’s story would be an ideal fit for a live-action adaptation in its own right. Whether a big-budget Disney+ series akin to Andor or Obi-Wan, or even a full-fledged movie, the gaming community has certainly been vocal about this desire to see Jedi’s protagonist make the leap.

Respawn Entertainment Cal Kestis may one day appear outside of the gaming realm, if Respawn & Lucafilm get their way.

For the time being, however, nothing is set in stone. Briefly addressing the possibility, Stig admitted he’d “love” for it to happen one day, but that it’s not a major focus for his team at this stage.

“Not going to lie, I’d love to see it,” he said. “But we’re so focused on the game that it would be difficult. I’m not gonna champion that and take time away from the game. But I’m sure Lucasfilm… they’re looking for every opportunity possible that makes sense.”

So for now, Star Wars fans around the galaxy will have to keep holding their breath. But it’s evident those involved on the game development and those directly at Lucasfilm both want to see more in the near future. Perhaps it’s only a matter of time before Cameron Monaghan steps out of the voiceover booth and in front of the camera as Cal.