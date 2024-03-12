Gary Neville roasts Jamie Carragher in clash over Liverpool vs Man City rivalry

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville slammed Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher for his “offensive” claim that Man City’s rivalry with Liverpool is greater than the one between Arsenal and the Red Devils.

Carragher and Neville were at it again during Sky Sports’ coverage of Chelsea’s 3-2 victory over Newcastle United.

In the studio, Carragher was joined by Arsenal legend, Ian Wright, as the pair discussed the rivalry that Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp have had during their time at Man City and Liverpool respectively.

Carragher, unaware that Neville was listening in from the gantry, stated that the two teams had shared the greatest rivalry in Premier League history.

Gary Neville slams Jamie Carragher over “offensive” remarks

Yet Neville was not happy with the claim as he made his feelings clear over Carragher’s opinion.

“Carragher’s statement that Liverpool-Manchester City over the last six years is the greatest rivalry is offensive,” he said on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football.

“From 1998 to 2004, Arsenal won three titles and Manchester United won four, there was blood, thunder, quality. Everything you’d want in a rivalry.

“Over the last six years, Liverpool have won one title. It’s been an absolute demolition. For Ian Wright to stand there and not pull him up on it is unbelievable.”

Carragher though hit back at Neville, teasing the former Man United man over his role during the infamous tunnel clash between Patrick Vieira and Roy Keane at Highbury in 2005.

“Listen there’s no doubt, I’ve said that often, theirs was a bigger rivalry, they all didn’t like each other,” he said. “He [Neville] was running down the tunnel trying to get away from Vieira!”

“In terms of the quality,” Carragher continued. “These are the better games 100%. They never ever disappoint.”

Not letting his fellow pundit have the last word, Neville gave Carragher a playful reminder that both he and Wright have Premier League medals to their names – something the ex-Liverpool man does not.

“Wrighty, we’ll have a Premier League winners’ party the next time on Monday Night Football,” Neville joked. “He [Carragher] can leave!”

Premier League title race heats up

Over the weekend, Liverpool and Man City played out a breathless 1-1 draw at Anfield. The result means that Arsenal remain top of the Premier League on goal difference, ahead of Liverpool, with Man City one point behind in third.

Jurgen Klopp was adamant that his side should have had a penalty deep into stoppage time, but the referee was backed up by VAR who failed to overturn the decision.

Pep Guardiola, meanwhile, insisted that he had no issues with Kevin De Bruyne after the Belgian reacted angrily to being substituted in the second half.