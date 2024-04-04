MLB world slams Oakland Athletics for shocking 2028 move

The MLB community fired shots at the Oakland Athletics for their upcoming plans to move out of the Oakland Coliseum from 2025 until 2027, when they finalize the move to Las Vegas.

The Athletics have played at Oakland Coliseum for the last 56 years. The storied franchise will host their last home game at the famed venue at the end of the 2024 MLB season on September 29.

The A’s will then depart for Sacramento, where they will play their home games at Sutter Health Park for the next three seasons between 2025-2027.

Because of the move, Athletics and baseball fans alike bashed the franchise on social media. They came against the team for turning off replies on their official announcement post on X, which has over 5,000 quote retweets to just 3,000 likes.

Reddit users got in on the action, with one user labeling the Sacramento stint as an “absolute embarrassment for A’s ownership and MLB.”

They also mocked Athletics owner John Fisher for not naming a single player on his roster, instead naming Yankee Aaron Judge, when addressing the move. An X user called the soundbite “cringe.”

In 2028, the A’s are planning to move into a state-of-the-art venue that will hold 33,000 fans on the Las Vegas Strip.

By then, the A’s are hoping to field a better team than their current roster, which is 1-6 on the young season. However, they won’t be experiencing a shift in success in front of the fans that have stood by them for the last five decades.

The Athletics join the NBA’s Golden State Warriors (2019) and the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders (2020) as the third major professional sports team to leave Oakland in the last five years.