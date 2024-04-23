British YouTuber baffled at live music played during NBA game

British YouTuber, Ellis Platten, known for running his football-themed ‘AwayDays’ channel, was stunned to find out that the music played inside the stadium before an NBA match did not stop as the game got underway.

Platten, 26, is well-known for his videos travelling across the UK to watch various football (soccer) teams, documenting his travels on his YouTube channel. Although he has ventured farther afield to watch ‘the beautiful game’, the content creator decided to journey to the States for his first ever basketball match.

After spending $220 on an LA Lakers jacket, Platten headed in to watch their game against the Golden State Warriors. Shocked that a beer cost $22, that would not be the only revelation that stunned him during the NBA game.

“Steph Curry just got announced, everyone in the stadium cheered him,” Platten said while filming himself in his seat. “It’s the home game for the Lakers, boo him, call him a w***er!”

Although impressed by the pre-game build-up, it was the start of the game that took him by surprise.

“The tip-off has happened,” he began. “Lots of squeaking [from the shoes on the court], oh, there’s music playing during the game? Does the music stay on throughout?”

Shocked, Platten asked a fellow fan if they ever turn the music off. After finding out they do not, he replied, “I don’t like that.”

Topic starts at 13:29

It didn’t take long before another difference between the world of British football and American sports reared its head, with the YouTuber shocked at the relentlessness of the in-game entertainment.

“I can’t get behind this,” he said after cheerleaders came out onto the court. “We’re six minutes into the first quarter, fair enough, if you enjoy it I’m not going to tell someone they can’t enjoy something. I can just say my opinion on it.”

The Lakers eventually lost the game 120-134, another thing that Platten struggled to get his head around.

“I’m so used to a sport where the goals matter so much,” he said. “One goal is the equivalent of 40, 50 points here.”

Despite his critical comments, after the game he revealed that he would go to another basketball match, admitting that overall he had “a really good time.”