How to watch The (RED) Creator Cup on Twitch: Minecraft tournament

Dexerto has teamed up with (RED), Tiltify, and more to bring you the first-ever (RED) Creator Cup. This event will bring creators from all over the world together with a Minecraft competition, raising money for urgent COVID relief.

(RED) was founded in 2006 by U2 frontman Bono and Bobby Shriver to help end HIV/AIDS in sub-Saharan Africa. (RED)’s partners include Apple, FIAT, Jeep, Primark, and RAM, among many others, and through partner products, campaigns and activations have generated nearly $700 million to fight pandemics.

In Spring 2020,(RED) recognized the growing need for urgent and equitable COVID relief in many of the world’s poorest communities, and since then has been raising money to do so. Now, Dexerto has teamed up with (RED) to help raise funds by creating The (RED) Creator Cup.

Kicking off the season of fundraising on December 1, 2021, The (RED) Creator Cup will bring some of the biggest creators together in a light-hearted Minecraft competition with special donation-triggered events happening in the game.

Who is competing in The (RED) Creator Cup?

The chosen contestants for The (RED) Creator Cup are:

Krinios

NiaChu

Gee Nelly

WillNE

Miaxmon

Dev1ce

Loony

Legundo

With many more to be announced soon!

How to watch The (RED) Creator Cup

Fans can participate in the fundraiser on December 1, 2021, by going over to (RED)’s Twitch and YouTube channels, as well as any of the creators listed above.

How does the (RED) Creator Cup work?

Each participating creator will join a modded Minecraft server and will display a custom overlay provided by Tiltify showing the fundraiser. Going live from New York City, (RED) will broadcast the creator’s streams alongside their own, narrating and fundraising.

During the three-hour stream, contestants will work together to build and protect their village all while receiving donations.

Whenever someone donates using the Tiltify link provided to streamers, they can trigger events like in-game creeper spawns, tamed wolves, fireworks, and more.

On top of The (RED) Creator Cup bringing everyone together, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will be matching all donations up to two million dollars.

After the event, anyone who wishes to game, stream, and raise money to provide COVID relief with (RED) will be able to access the in-game mod as well as the Tiltify overlay for their streams.