JayzTwoCents warns fans of “scam” fundraisers after revealing health issues

Tech YouTuber JayzTwoCents took to Twitter/X to warn his fans of “scam” fundraisers being started following his reveal of several health issues.

On January 2, 2024, JayzTwoCents uploaded a video to his YouTube channel that revealed that he has been facing a fair bit of health trouble throughout 2023 and is still getting things handled.

With various issues that are causing him to lack the energy required to keep up with his usual video schedule, Jay revealed that he will be scaling back operations a bit in 2024.

Shortly after the video went live, bad actors started putting up fundraisers to help raise money for the creator — except the money donated isn’t going to be going to him.

JayzTwoCents warns fans about fake fundraisers

Jay revealed the situation on his Twitter/X account on January 4, 2024, asking his fans to refrain from donating to any of these campaigns.

“It has come to my attention that given my circumstances, there have been attempts to start funding campaigns on my behalf. These are NOT being initiated by myself or anyone on my team. DO NOT SUPPORT THESE,” he said.

“These situations often lead to scams praying on people’s kind hearts. Please be aware that I am not in any financial pain and would NEVER ask my audience to fund anything for my personal life. All we need is your channel support by viewing our content or even purchasing our merch which in turn supports our merch vendors and their employees.”

After reiterating his point, JayzTwoCents also mentioned that he would like it if people could report any fundraisers to him and his team so they can get them taken down.

“Once again, please do not donate ANY money to anyone pretending to be me or my staff and please report these to us asap so we can get them removed,” he said.

For more news and other viral stories, keep it locked to Dexerto.