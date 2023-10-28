Insomniac confirms Wolverine game is set in their Spider-Man universe 

Spider-Man 2 developers Insomniac have announced that their upcoming Wolverine game will take place in the same universe as their beloved Spider-Man games.

Insomniac announced it was releasing a Wolverine game with an announcement trailer back in 2021, with only a few details coming out since.

Instead, the studio’s focus has been Spider-Man 2 which despite only being released on October 20, has already had high critical acclaim and is beloved by fans.

In typical Marvel fashion, it did have a few subtle Easter eggs and references to their upcoming Wolverine game, which has made fans further speculate that the two worlds are connected.

Now, Insomniac has put it to rest and confirmed that their upcoming Marvel’s Wolverine release will be set in the same universe as the studio’s Spider-Man games.

Insomniac reveals Wolverine is joining their Spider-Man universe

Insomniac’s creative director, Bryan Intihar, appeared on the podcast Kinda Funny Games to discuss everything Spider-Man 2 in order to promote their new release.

The hosts then asked him the highly anticipated question of whether Wolverine was part of the same Spidey universe. To which Intihar responded: “They’re all 1048, I think I got that right, but yeah.”

This refers to Earth-1048, which is the version of Earth used in Insomniac’s Spider-Man universe. It differs from Earth-616, which is the main world typically used for Marvel’s comics, movies, and TV shows.

With the two games being confirmed to exist within the same world, it means there is potential for Wolverine to tie into the ongoing Spider-Man plot and vice versa.

There were only a few minor references to Wolverine within Spider-Man 2, which has left it unknown how the two could join forces in the future.

Despite this, Intihar was asked about this further an in interview with IGN, as he kept their plans under wraps.

“We wouldn’t be true Marvel fans if we didn’t have discussions like that,” he responded, before adding: “Let’s let the Wolverine team cook and if something ever happens in the future, great.”

Wolverine will be released on PlayStation 5 and is expected to release between 2024-2025.