Smash Ultimate theory claims Waluigi will be revealed at Nintendo Direct

A new Smash Ultimate theory suggesting that Waluigi will be the next DLC fighter has been gaining popularity online, with rumors of a July Nintendo Direct.

Luigi's arch-rival has been a popular candidate for Smash Ultimate since before the game was even released. With Mario staples such as Luigi, Wario, Peach and Bowser already playable fighters, many thought that Waluigi would have joined the cast by now.

However, that could be changing soon if a new theory about Nintendo celebrating anniversaries turns out to be true, along with the recent July Direct leaks, of course.

As Dexerto has previously reported, a couple of known leakers claimed that a Nintendo Direct presentation will take place on July 20. This date is important because it lines up with the anniversary of an important title in Waluigi’s history.

A Nintendo Direct is rumored to be on the 20th of July...

On July 21, 2000, Mario Tennis was released for the Nintendo 64 in Japan. This game was the first to feature Luigi’s evil doppelganger.

What’s important to note is that when factoring timezones, a July 20 Nintendo Direct for North America could end up being July 21 for Japan and coincide with the twentieth birthday of Mario Tennis.

Could Nintendo use this milestone to reveal Waluigi for Smash? It’s certainly possible. Especially when you consider Waluigi’s history as an Assist Trophy.

In Brawl, Smash 4 and Ultimate, he wields a tennis racket as a weapon - a clear reference to his debut in Mario Tennis.

Of course, it will be interesting to see what Nintendo decides to do if this character is added to Smash as he is already an Assist Trophy. What will happen to it?

As we know now due to Min Min’s release, Spirits can become playable fighters, but there’s no indication thus far that the same can be said about Assist Trophies.

Only time will tell if the July 20 Nintendo Direct leaks were true and if this Waluigi theory ends up coming to fruition.