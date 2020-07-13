Real Smash Ultimate invitations can now be claimed by some players

Nintendo Switch players can now grab themselves an exclusive Super Smash Bros. Ultimate invitation set, and they look even cooler than you might expect.

The fighting game has all sorts of characters already available to play with, such as original Nintendo series fighters like Mario, Donkey Kong, Princess Peach, and others. In addition there are a few crossover players as well, as seen with the latest figure to join the fight, Min Min, from the ARMS video game.

Advertisement

Those who are familiar with the series, however, will be well aware that for these fresh faces to make their way onto the stage, they have to be invited to the action. Now, players can get a hold of this invitation in real life as well, with the classic red wax seal looking better than ever.

Smash Ultimate Envelope set: Price, How to get, more

The collectable offerings were revealed by the Japanese Smash Bros account on July 13, and together its priced at 400 Platinum points. For those who aren't aware, these are given to players for using various Nintendo services, such as completing My Nintendo missions.

Advertisement

This bundle is only available in Japan as of the time of writing. Some members of the community might see this as a downside, but it could be a sign of the set being made available to all regions in the near future as well.

As seen below, the set includes not just the envelope itself, but also different watermarked pieces of paper for writing, and three additional wax seals. Each of these have the Smash logo imprinted on them, which is a nice touch.

How to get real Super Smash Bros. Ultimate invitation set

For those wondering how you can get one, however, we've included a step-by-step guide below.

Advertisement

Load up your Nintendo Switch console.

Complete My Nintendo missions to rack up Platinum Points. These missions can give you between 10 and 100 points, depending on difficulty.

Once you have reached 400 points, head over to the Nintendo eShop and purchase the pack online.

How to get Nintendo Platinum points: Active My Nintendo missions (July 2020)

The full list of missions below are active at the time of writing, according to the Nintendo website, and can be completed to help you rack up more Nintendo Platinum points to help you on your journey to purchase this cool Smash collectable.

So, there you have it! If you're in the right region, get those Platinum Points and have a cool set like this sent out to your home in no time.

Read More: Ninja joins Smash Ultimate battle with incredible fighter mod

For those who aren't based in Japan, however, only time will tell if this bundle is eventually opened up to other countries and regions. Hopefully, it won't be long before that happens.