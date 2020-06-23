Smash Ultimate confirms that Spirits can become future DLC fighters

With the announcement that Min Min from ARMS will be joining the cast of Super Smash Bros Ultimate, Nintendo has confirmed that Spirits can in fact become full fighters, finally ending a major debate in the community.

For some time, it was thought that if a character was a Spirit in-game, Nintendo wasn’t interested in adding them as a full character.

This has now been proven false with Min Min being the first Spirit to graduate into a full fighter, potentially paving the way for more to join the roster in the future.

Who will be the next Spirit to become a fighter?

For instance, this now means that Resident Evil’s Leon S Kennedy, Jill Redfield and Chris Redfield could become playable fighters at some point during Fighters Pass Volume 2’s lifespan.

Leon was the star of Resident Evil 4, a timed Gamecube exclusive. Plus, Capcom has a good relationship with Nintendo having several characters in Smash already. As such, there’s a good chance he could be the first third-party Spirit to become a fighter.

This also opens the door for Rayman to potentially be joining the fight. As Dexerto previously reported, Ubisoft has been rather vocal about him being added to Smash.

“Here’s hoping Rayman will be part of the next Fighters Pass,” the Ubisoft Club App replied when asked about Smash Ultimate.

Additionally, for fans of Sonic, this Spirit announcement also suggests that Dr. Eggman/Robotnik, Tails, Shadow, and Knuckles could be future DLC fighters.

With all this said, it’s worth noting that even though Spirits can become fighters, the same cannot be said for Mii Fighter outfits and Assist Trophies, so anyone expecting to see Shovel Knight or Waluigi graduate to DLC status shouldn’t get their hopes up just yet.

Only time will tell what the future holds for the next Smash Ultimate DLC. What we know for sure is Fighters Pass Volume 2 will still have five more characters after Min Min, who is scheduled for release on June 29.