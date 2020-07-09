When is the July Nintendo Direct? Leakers reveal possible date & content

Rumors about a July Nintendo Direct have been swirling for quite some time, but now it seems more likely than ever that we’re bound to get one a lot sooner than you think.

While leakers have already hinted at the possibility of a Nintendo Direct, they’re now being more upfront about when it will happen and what we could potentially be seeing during the presentation.

The leakers come in the form of KeliosFR and NateDrake. The former has a history of Direct leaks while the latter had some insider information on the Smash Ultimate ARMS DLC fighter.

In response to a post on Resetera about the Direct taking place “around the 16th” of July, NateDrake sneakily commented, “What's around the 16th? Is July 20th around July 16th?”

In a follow up to users asking if the Direct would be on July 20, KeliosFR replied with a simple smiley face, but later confirmed the suspicions.

“Nate knew the date from the beginning, he hinted so much and you [people] didn't see,” he wrote.

KeliosFR also went on to discuss what the presentation may and may not include. According to the leaker’s source, several titles will be shown, but don’t expect to hear news about Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 or a new Pikmin game.

In another comment, he claimed that this could be a standard Direct and not a Mini as we’ve had in the past. He also predicts that Nintendo will officially announce it on the Friday before.

One possible announcement during the presentation could be in the form of a leaked Tomb Raider collection coming to Nintendo Switch.

Additionally, some fans have theorized that the July (the seventh month) could be when Smash Bros announces the 7th DLC pack for what will be the 77th fighter in the game.

The theory is that the long-requested character of Geno from Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars will be the next fighter.

Until then, we’re just going to have to wait and see what happens. At least now we’re starting to get some information and won’t have long to go to find out if July 20 really is the day of the next Nintendo Direct.