Rayman Redemption dev sneaks Smash Ultimate request into code

Rayman fans have been eager to see the Ubisoft mascot in Smash Ultimate, and one made their case known with a simple cheat code hidden in Rayman Redemption.

The game, released on June 19, is a fan-made remake of the original Rayman, which originally came out on the ill-fated Atari Jaguar in 1995.

While it is just a fan-made revamp loaded with new levels and mini-games, it is extremely convincing, and its designer, 'Ryemanni,' took a moment to include a Smash reference in the cheat section.

If players enter the code “RAY4SSBU,” a message will pop up saying “you and me both, buddy.”

Someone pointed out on Smashboards that putting "RAY4SSBU" in the code section of Rayman Redemption gives you this neat message 😂#RaymanForSmash pic.twitter.com/9d0XdFFwP3 — Rayman For Smash Together! (@RaymanForSmash) July 6, 2020

This is a clear indication that like many Rayman fans, Ryemanni wants to see the hero as a future DLC fighter in Smash Ultimate.

Even though the remake isn’t made by Ubisoft, the company has been vocal about wanting to see some representation in Nintendo’s flagship fighter.

Ubisoft wants Rayman in Smash

As Dexerto previously reported, in April, if players using Ubisoft’s Sam app asked about Super Smash Brothers, they would be given a message mocking the arrival of Fire Emblem’s Byleth as the fifth DLC character.

The message concludes saying, “Here’s hoping Rayman will be part of the next Fighters Pass!”

Considering Fighters Pass Volume 2 still has five characters to come now that ARMS’ Min Min is released, Rayman could be a very legitimate possibility.

If Rayman is going to be announced, it could be at a rumored July Nintendo Direct or even Ubisoft Forward, which is scheduled for July 12.

At Ubisoft Forward, the company will be discussing its upcoming games such as Watch Dogs: Legion and “a few surprises.” Could Rayman in Smash be one such surprise?

In any case, we’ll just have to keep our eyes peeled to see what goes down and if Ubisoft can finally get their wish.