Super Smash Bros players are hoping that the platform fighter gets the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe treatment with a new batch of DLC.

A new Nintendo Direct is finally coming on June 21 and, while unlikely, some Smash players are holding out hope for more DLC fighters even after the semi-retirement of series creator Masahiro Sakurai.

The action began on Twitter, where Melee pro and Team Liquid legend Hungrybox posted a photo of a proposed Smash Ultimate Fighters Pass Volume 3 in response to the Nintendo Direct news.

Article continues after ad

While Hbox noted that this was a joke and just “wanted King Boo” as a playable character, it wasn’t long before other players joined the conversation and expressed their desire for more Smash DLC.

Smash players want more DLC amid Nintendo Direct reveal

In the comments and elsewhere on Twitter, a few years pointed out the new batch of Mario Kart 8 DLC as a reason to keep the hope alive as it pertains to Smash Ultimate.

“If Mario Kart 8 Deluxe can get a Booster Course Pass 5 years later then Smash Ultimate can get another Fighter’s Pass 5 years later,” one remarked. “BELIEVE!”

Article continues after ad

“If Mario Kart 8 Deluxe can get a Booster Course Pass announced 5 years into its lifespan, Smash can get another Fighter’s Pass,” another said, adding that that the pass should begin with Fortnite‘s Jonesy.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Others expressed their desire to finally see their dream characters join the Smash roster with many voicing support for Crash Bandicoot, Master Chief and another Sonic rep.

However, not everyone was as hopeful. Many disregarded the possibility of ever getting more Smash fighters, and the only possible Smash reveal being a Sora amiibo.

Article continues after ad

Interestingly, Nintendo hasn’t exactly forgotten Smash. Just recently, the company announced a special NintendoVS Challenge Cup taking place on June 25. Could this be a sign of news to come?

Whatever the case, even if a new fighters pass isn’t announced, we can still hold out for a possible Smash Ultimate Deluxe edition with all the current DLC and more on a future Nintendo console.