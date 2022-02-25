Why Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s new DLC is a good sign for Smash Ultimate

Nintendo shocked the internet when it announced that 48 remastered courses would be coming to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe as DLC, but it could be a good sign for fans of Smash Ultimate.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate has become one of the biggest fighting games in history and has reached a point where series creator Masahiro Sakurai doesn’t believe the franchise can continue without a downgrade.

I agree with him. The roster’s size and scope, impressive stage selection, and unparalleled fighter additions have made it an Avengers-sized celebration of gaming that seemingly everyone wants to be part of.

While Kingdom Hearts’ Sora was a truly phenomenal way to theoretically finalize the game’s development, a question needs to be asked: Why stop?

If a new Smash is “impossible,” don’t make one

Mario Kart 8 was originally released on the Wii U back in 2014 with its upgraded version, dubbed ‘Deluxe,’ released on the Switch in 2017, bringing new life to the game to the tune of 43 million units sold.

Now, 8 years after it originally hit shelves, Nintendo revealed 48 courses would be coming as part of a Booster Course Pass and will consist of six waves of content.

Ultimate has sold over 25 million units worldwide – and while it’s not quite at Mario Kart 8’s numbers, it’s proof that fans still love this series and want more.

If a successor to Ultimate would be “impossible” without disappointing fans like Sakurai himself has said, then why even go that route? It’s clear that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has the right idea.

The case for new Smash Ultimate content

That’s not to say that DLC is the only thing that Smash fans want or need. The game’s horrendous online play is completely unacceptable and is in dire need of a massive upgrade.

Whether it’s possible to overhaul the current game’s online play to a passable state remains to be seen, but one thing is for certain: If Mario Kart 8 can get new DLC years after its release, so should Smash.

I’m not saying that new Smash DLC should begin development this instant. In fact, I say take some time. Give Sakurai a rest. He’s tired. We’ve all seen the memes. But if Smash is going to continue, the only way it should is to keep building upon Ultimate.

There is a near-endless amount of content possibilities to keep the game going for generations to come and long after Sakurai decides to retire.

Just like how Mario Kart 8 Deluxe continues to expand with new DLC, Nintendo should consider doing the same with Smash Ultimate when both the company and Sakurai feel the time is right.

If this new Mario Kart DLC package proves to be successful for Nintendo, fans of Ultimate may end up seeing those iconic “challenger approaching” screens again.