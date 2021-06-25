Smash Ultimate update 12.0.0 adds Kazuya, buffs Bayonetta & Banjo: patch notes

Super Smash Bros Ultimate patch 12.0.0 is finally here, and it introduces the game’s newest fighter, Kazuya Mishima from Tekken. Here is everything you need to know about the latest update.

At E3, Nintendo announced that Kazuya from Tekken would be the next character joining Smash in Fighters Pass Volume 2, and revealed that series creator Masahiro Sakurai would be holding a special presentation on June 28 going over his moveset.

Now, with Nintendo warning players to save their replays in preparation for the next update, it seems increasingly likely that Kazuya could be going live extremely soon.

Just like with patches of the past, expect some significant fighter balance changes to go live with the update. Here’s everything you need to know.

Ver. 12.0.0 of Super #SmashBrosUltimate will arrive in the near future! Your replay data from previous versions may be incompatible. Convert your replays by going to Vault -> Replays -> Replay Data -> Convert to Video, before updating. — Nintendo UK VS (@NintendoUKVS) June 25, 2021

When does Smash Ultimate patch 12.0.0 go live?

While Nintendo hasn’t officially announced Kazuya’s release date, it seems like the new fighter and the next patch could be going live as early as Monday after the Sakurai presents stream.

That said, Nintendo does have a history of shaking things up, like they did with Sephiroth in the form of a special challenge event that saw the new fighter go live early for anyone who could unlock him in a boss battle mode.

If we had to guess, we’d say best on previous updates, expect the new update to go live anywhere from June 28 – July 2 but don’t be surprised if it’s out as early as Monday.

Be sure to tune into the Sakurai presents Kazuya stream on June 28 for full details regarding his release and the new patch.

What Smash Ultimate fighters are being buffed and nerfed?

Nintendo and Sakurai tend to keep quiet regarding the state of the game, but the developers have been known to monitor high-level matches and tournaments to see which fighters need some tuning.

The state of Smash is in an interesting place right now, with many fighters being viable and offline tournaments finally returning after over a year.

Because certain fighters are better online than offline and vice versa, there may not be enough data yet to balance from an offline perspective.

However, when looking at certain members of the roster, it’s clear that some fighters could use some buffs, such as Pichu, Ganondorf, Marth, Pit, Dr Mario, and Bowser JR.

As always, though, while some fighter adjustments are expected, Nintendo is wildly unpredictable with how it handles balance changes so don’t get your hopes up for buffs to your mains.

Smash Ultimate patch 12.00 notes:

Offline

The following spirits from the Tekken series will appear in the Shop on the Vault menu: Heihachi Mishima Jin Kazama Kuma & Panda Nina Williams King & Armor King Ling Xiaoyu Paul Phoenix & Marshall Law Yoshimitsu Jack-7 Asuka Kazama

The below spirits will now appear in the Spirit Board and Shop Sophia Arthur



General

The following downloadable content will be usable after purchase: Kazuya Challenger Pack Dante Wig + Outfit Shantae Wig + Outfit Dragonborn Helm + Outfit Lloyd Wig + Outfit

Several issues have been fixed to improve the gameplay experience.

Game Balance Adjustments

Marth

Dash Attack Increased power in the high-damage window. Extended launch distance in the high-damage window. Made it easier to hit in the high-damage window.

Up Tilt Attack Increased power in the high-damage window. Extended launch distance in the high-damage window. Made it easier to hit in the high-damage window.

Down Tilt Attack Made it easier to hit in the high-damage window.



Young Link

Up Smash Attack Made it easier to hit multiple times.



Olimar

Side Smash Attack Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts for the high-damage window.



Rosalina & Luma

Side Special Made it so Luma will be in front when using the move in reverse.



Mii Brawler

Neutral Special 2 Increased the attack range in the front

Side Special 1 Increased power Extended launch distance

Down Special 1 Increased power against shields Extended launch distance



Mii Swordfighter

Side Special 1 Increased power. Extended launch distance.

Up Special 1 Increased power of the last hit. Extended launch distance of the last hit.

Down Special 1 Increased invincibility speed. Increased speed for the counter detection. Reduced vulnerability when the attack hits.

Down Special 3 Increased attack speed.



Mii Gunner

Neutral Special 2 Increased the amount of time for additional button inputs to continuously use attacks.

Up Special 1 Increased attack speed.

Up Special 2 Extended the invincibility time.

Down Special 3 Reduced vulnerability.



Ryu

Neutral Special Made it easier to hit multiple times when hitting an opponent on the ground with Shakunetsu Hadoken.



Bayonetta

Flurry Attack to KO Adjusted launch angle. Extended launch distance.

Down Smash Attack Increased attack speed.

Down Special Increased the amount of time the opponent gets slowed when used against a projectile.



Banjo & Kazooie

Up Tilt Attack Extended launch distance.

Side Smash Attack Extended launch distance.

Back Air Attack Adjusted launch angle and maintained launch distance.

Min Min Up Smash Attack Decreased attack speed. Decreased the speed of the reflect detection. Shortened launch distance.

Min Min Up Special Decreased the speed of the edge-grab range detection



Steve & Alex

Side Special Adjusted the behavior to prevent certain situations where the opposing fighter would get hit by the minecart, become trapped, and then sometimes go through the landscape.



Pyra

Neutral Attack 2 Extended the amount of time opponents will be in the damage animation when hit with the tip of the attack.

Side Smash Attack Reduced the detection for pushing opponents while charging.



Mythra