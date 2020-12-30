Sakurai’s Smash Ultimate DLC fighter choices reportedly leaked back in 2019

An older Super Smash Bros Ultimate leak is gaining traction for listing all of series creator Masahiro Sakurai’s DLC options back in 2019, providing some validity to it.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate may be the most rumor-filled game to ever be released seeing as how so many companies are involved with the Nintendo fighter in one way or another. With so many cooks in the kitchen so to speak, it’s possible that some leaks squeak through.

One leak, posted way back in May of 2019, claims Nintendo gave Sakurai a list of characters to choose from, of which there are about forty.

As always, take these claims with a grain of salt, but that said, the leak is now more relevant than ever as it correctly listed all but one of the Smash Ultimate DLC so far, including the most-recent DLC fighter Sephiroth.

The one exception on the list is ARMS’ Min Min, who is notably absent. Though it’s possible her inclusion was decided after the fact, assuming the list really did come from Nintendo.

What really makes the leak stand out is the addition of Terry Bogard from SNK’s Fatal Fury. Terry was seen as a massive wild card when he was first revealed, catching many fans off guard completely. The fact his name comes up in this list is certainly eye-catching and irregular.

Other names listed include popular favorites such as Crash Bandicoot, Phoenix Wright, Leon S Kennedy, Spyro, Lara Croft and Sora. Though notably absent are Master Chief and Geno – two characters many fans are dying to see in Smash.

Perhaps what makes this leak the most intriguing is that it pairs nicely with another older leak Dexerto recently reported on. A Smash Ultimate prophet who correctly predicted half of Fighters Pass Volume 2 so far has all their remaining guesses intact when comparing their choices to this list.

Read More: Among Us x Smash Bros concept gets praise from devs

In May 2020, an anonymous user predicted Doomguy, Rayman and Ryu Hayabusa would be coming in the second pass. All of those characters are part of the list leaked back in 2019. While this could be a mere coincidence, it is definitely worth noting.

We’ll just have to wait and see if the remaining names from the leaked list line up with the yet-to-be-announced DLC and if either leak ends up proving to be true.