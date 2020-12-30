Logo
Sakurai’s Smash Ultimate DLC fighter choices reportedly leaked back in 2019

Published: 30/Dec/2020 17:39

by Michael Gwilliam
Nintendo

Fighters Pass Volume 2

An older Super Smash Bros Ultimate leak is gaining traction for listing all of series creator Masahiro Sakurai’s DLC options back in 2019, providing some validity to it.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate may be the most rumor-filled game to ever be released seeing as how so many companies are involved with the Nintendo fighter in one way or another. With so many cooks in the kitchen so to speak, it’s possible that some leaks squeak through.

One leak, posted way back in May of 2019, claims Nintendo gave Sakurai a list of characters to choose from, of which there are about forty.

As always, take these claims with a grain of salt, but that said, the leak is now more relevant than ever as it correctly listed all but one of the Smash Ultimate DLC so far, including the most-recent DLC fighter Sephiroth.

Sephiroth in Smash Ultimate
Nintendo
The leaked list even included the Final Fantasy 7 antagonist Sephiroth.

The one exception on the list is ARMS’ Min Min, who is notably absent. Though it’s possible her inclusion was decided after the fact, assuming the list really did come from Nintendo.

What really makes the leak stand out is the addition of Terry Bogard from SNK’s Fatal Fury. Terry was seen as a massive wild card when he was first revealed, catching many fans off guard completely. The fact his name comes up in this list is certainly eye-catching and irregular.

Other names listed include popular favorites such as Crash Bandicoot, Phoenix Wright, Leon S Kennedy, Spyro, Lara Croft and Sora. Though notably absent are Master Chief and Geno – two characters many fans are dying to see in Smash.

Crash Bandicoot in his 4th game
Activision
Crash in Smash? It’s about time.

Perhaps what makes this leak the most intriguing is that it pairs nicely with another older leak Dexerto recently reported on. A Smash Ultimate prophet who correctly predicted half of Fighters Pass Volume 2 so far has all their remaining guesses intact when comparing their choices to this list.

In May 2020, an anonymous user predicted Doomguy, Rayman and Ryu Hayabusa would be coming in the second pass. All of those characters are part of the list leaked back in 2019. While this could be a mere coincidence, it is definitely worth noting.

We’ll just have to wait and see if the remaining names from the leaked list line up with the yet-to-be-announced DLC and if either leak ends up proving to be true.

ItzTimmy gets insane luck with Rust gamble for shroud’s team

Published: 30/Dec/2020 16:58

by Alex Garton
Twitch: ItzTimmy/Facepunch Studios

Rust

Twitch streamer Timmy ‘ItzTimmy’ An got some incredible luck at the Bandit Camp on Rust. In a single spin, he managed to turn 1000 scrap into 20,000 on stream.

Despite Rust releasing way back in 2013, the game still retains a large and dedicated Twitch following. This has only been boosted by the number of huge streamers playing the game and joining the Offline TV game server.

Nearly 50 Twitch personalities have joined the server including xQc, Shroud, Pokimane, and Corpse. With so many familiar faces on a single game, it’s no wonder the title has been blowing up on Twitch.

Out of all the streamers on the OTV server, there’s no doubt ItzTimmy has had the best luck so far. The Twitch streamer pulled off a very unlikely win on the Bandit Camp wheel and earned himself plenty of scrap for his team.

Bandit camp in rust
Facepunch Studios
The Bandit Camp in Rust is a popular location for players to gamble scrap.

ItzTimmy wins big on Rust gamble wheel

A lot of the streamers on the Rust server are split up into specific groups. Timmy’s team is made up of seven other streamers, including shroud, bnans, Jae Park, and Sonii.

In order to try and make some scrap, Timmy decided to head to the Bandit Camp and do some gambling. He’d spent a fair amount of time spinning the wheel on smaller bets before he finally decided to go big and put 1,000 scrap on 20.

Putting any scrap on red makes the odds a 1 in 20 chance of winning. Of course, making this bet is extremely risky as it’s very unlikely you’ll come out on top. Well, that’s if you’re not Timmy.

The wheel was spun and it actually landed in the red, turning Timmy’s 1,000 scrap bet into 20,000 instantly. It’s fair to say he was excited about the win and took to Twitter to alert his team that he’d won a lot of scrap: “Oh my god! No way! No Way! I bet on 20 and I got it”.

It’s going to be fun to see what Timmy and his team do with all that scrap. With so much to hand, there are endless possibilities for stream content.

However, with so much scrap in his pocket, Timmy may have just put a target on his head for the other server members.