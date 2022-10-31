Smash Melee community mourns after top Zelda player ‘The Lake’ reportedly passes

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at [email protected] or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

The Smash Melee community has been left devastated by the reported passing by prominent Zelda player Aaron ‘The Lake’ B after a series of health conditions.

On October 30, users on Reddit revealed that The Lake had passed away, celebrating the Smasher as a “cornerstone of the Pittsburgh Melee community.”

It didn’t take long for other players to chime in, celebrating the life of one of the game’s most respected.

Rienne, known as Melee’s second-best Zelda player took to Twitter to comment on The Lake’s passing.

“Melee Zelda legend and extremely nice human The Lake passed away,” they said. “He was a hero to me and I always told myself I would get games in with him one day.”

Smash artist ‘PGH Carroll’ reiterated the kind words, “One of the most gentle, kindhearted, hilarious and positive people I’ve ever had the pleasure of calling a friend. This is a heavy day for me and the PGH community.”

As a Zelda player, much of The Lake’s career was difficult as he utilized the lesser-meta version of Melee’s two-in-one character as many others would opt to use Shiek instead.

However, The Lake persevered, managing to at one point place 6th in Pittsburgh’s Melee Power Rankings and at one point, even four-stocked Nintendude’s Iceclimbers in a breakout performance.

He will be remembered by pioneering an off-meta fighter to new heights and, for many who knew him, as a true friend with a big heart.