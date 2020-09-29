Overwatch leaker claims Tracer is next Smash Ultimate DLC fighter

An Overwatch leaker who has allegedly leaked previous skins for the game’s heroes is claiming that Tracer will be the next Super Smash Bros Ultimate DLC fighter.

For quite some time, fans have been wondering who the identity of the mysterious seventh Smash Ultimate DLC fighter will be. While no concrete leaks have surfaced, a poster on GameFAQs more connected to the Overwatch side has revealed what they claim to be inside information.

Slayersfan, who claims to have leaked two OW skins which released in 2019, now says Tracer is the next Smash fighter rumored to be releasing very soon.

In a now-deleted thread, the supposed leaker began by voicing their disdain for others who just provide vague hints. As always, take these “leaks” with a grain of salt as it’s unclear how accurate they actually are.

“I personally hate when many leakers pretend they know who is coming out next, and instead of telling you guys, they just do these stupid vague hints or riddles so they can cover their butts. Not me, I'm going to spell it out for you,” they began confidently.

“The next fighter is Tracer, one of the lead heroes in the game Overwatch,” Slayersfan continued.

According to the leaker, Nintendo and Blizzard finalized the agreement this year, but the global health crisis caused it to take longer on Blizzard’s end.

They went on to add that Tracer, “plays like a fast agile fighter” and “has every move from her game” including Blink, Recall and Pulse Pistols with her Final Smash being the Pulse Bomb Ultimate.

“The reveal video shows almost the entire cast of current Overwatch playable characters, and towards the end we see Tracer receiving the Smash envelope digitally on her computer screen at the OW operations base,” they stated.

In a comment later on in the thread, Slayersfan claimed to have inside information from Blizzard and had the chance to see artwork in its early stages.

The leaker further claimed that the idea for Overwatch in Smash came from the developers at Blizzard after the Switch version was released.

As Dexerto has previously reported, Overwatch Game Director Jeff Kaplan has been very vocal about wanting Tracer in Smash Ultimate, commenting about the potential crossover on more than one occasion.

“To the Smash Brothers team, whatever character you want, we love them all. They’re all our babies, you can have any single one of them,” Kaplan said in an interview with IGN.

This “leak” also lines up a bit with a previous one which claimed the next fighter is popular in the West and from a “new franchise.”

If Tracer does in fact end up coming to Smash Ultimate it would certainly be quite an exciting reveal. That said, one thing that may hinder this leak’s credibility is the fact that Sakurai himself has even admitted to not playing much Overwatch.

Normally, the Smash creator invests significant time into a game when one of its characters will come to Nintendo’s flagship fighter.

In any case, we should be learning who the next character in Fighters Pass Volume 2 is very soon with multiple hints suggesting the reveal is imminent. Will Tracer actually be next up? Only time will tell.