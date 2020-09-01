Warzone Call of Duty League clayster dallas empire
Smash Ultimate Amiibo theory suggests new DLC fighter could be imminent

by Michael Gwilliam
Fans of Super Smash Bros Ultimate anxiously awaiting the reveal of the next DLC fighter may not have much to for much longer, if a new theory about Amiibo releases is anything to go off of.

Smash Ultimate has had its fair share of Amiibo runs, resulting in the colorful cast becoming physical collector’s items. One eagle-eyed fan discovered that with the release of Amiibo waves, a trend emerges relating to fighter announcements.

APC_Cipher showcased his findings on Twitter about how Amiibo releases correlate to fighter DLC drops: “This isn't about WHO will be next, it's about WHEN, and it has never been wrong.”

What is Amiibo Theory?

According to “Amiibo Theory,” whenever a new wave of Amiibo is released, a DLC fighter comes out roughly two to three weeks before or after.

For example, when the free Pirahna Plant DLC dropped, the second set of Amiibo hit shelves eleven days later.

The third wave came out five days before Persona’s Joker was playable, followed by wave four releasing eleven days before Hero. Then, 16 days after Banjo was available for download, the fifth set was dropped.

Amiibo Theory for Smash Ultimate
Twitter/APC_Cipher
Amiibo Waves normally drop around the same time as DLC fighters.

Terry Bogard is a weird one but still fits. In Japan, Amiibo Wave Six was out two days after his release while they came out nine days after for Europe and North America.

For Byleth, the seventh Amiibo Wave dropped 11 days before her release. Min Min is the only DLC fighter with an exception to this rule as she didn’t have any Amiibo drops alongside her release.

Amiibo Theory suggests a DLC figher coming soon
Twitter/APC_Cipher
DLC Fighter 7 could be coming in early September.

A new DLC fighter reveal could be very soon

This all matters now, however, as the eighth Amiibo Wave consisting of Joker and Hero is scheduled to release on September 25 in Japan and October 2 in North America.

Cipher estimates that this could mean the next DLC fighter will be coming out as early as September 7 or October 12: "Now, obviously, this is a theory and is obviously not gospel. However, I feel like having everything line up so well gives it some credence and it's worth keeping in mind. Obviously release dates can be changed, but I think they are purposely trying to keep these dates close."

This sign does look very consistent with previous ones and with there being many clues out there suggesting a Nintendo Direct will be coming shortly, that could be when the next character of Fighters Pass Volume 2 is revealed.

There are still five fighters to come as part of Fighters Pass Volume 2 and it’s anyone’s guess who they will be. Many signs have pointed to Devil May Cry’s Dante, a Pokemon, Crash Bandicoot, and even Doomguy.

Hopefully, we won’t have that much longer to wait, especially if this new Smash theory proves to be true.