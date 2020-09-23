Smash Ultimate fans discover new evidence for DLC fighter 7 reveal

Smash Ultimate players eager for Nintendo to announce new details about the mysterious DLC fighter 7 may not have to wait that much longer as newly-discovered evidence points to a reveal soon.

While circumstantial evidence is mounting in favor of there being a DLC announcement very soon, a fan discovered some interesting file names on Nintendo’s website suggesting a large update is coming.

On the SmashBoards forums, user 'Pinshadow' revealed how he noticed the Smash Japan picture contest results were posted on the Nintendo website, but not the Smash in-game site.

“The URL for the images still uses the filenames they WOULD have on the in-game website,” they noted and linked to a file numbered ‘103.’ “Notice the news number is 103. The last news number that was used on the in-game site? 91.”

Alright we got more news boys, smash or some mini direct soon for sure

Is nice pic.twitter.com/wzIyaDMwtI — Lego Gang Droidster (@lego_gang) September 23, 2020

Pinshadow went on to state how there is a 12 post gap and believes this means the next batch of updates are all scheduled.

“This HAS happened at least one other time from memory. The Eight Smash Art Dojo Contest was posted on June 18th and skipped to number 90, with Min Min being released 11 days later using all the numbers before that for that packs [sic] posts,” the excited user added.

This is a pretty big deal, especially given the fact that there are numerous other signs pointing to a DLC reveal in the next week or so.

For once, the ever prophetic Japanese 7-Eleven Smash Ultimate ad has been published. For whatever reason, whenever there is a Japanese 7-Eleven ad, a new fighter is announced shortly after the ad concludes. This one finishes on October 4, 2020.

Additionally, as Dexerto reported, another sign that DLC is coming soon is the amiibo Theory. Whenever a new line of amiibo are available for purchase, a DLC fighter is released around that time.

In this case, the Joker and Hero amiibo release on September 25 in Japan and October 2 in North America. Based on past results, the next fighter should be known by October 12.

So far, it’s anyone’s guess who DLC fighter 7 will be, but recent rumors have suggested it could be Travis Touchdown from No More Heroes, Crash Bandicoot, another Pokemon fighter or even Ninja Gaiden’s Ryu.

Smash fans should keep there’s eyes peeled for new information as it seems more likely than ever that the next DLC for Fighters Pass Volume 2 is right around the corner.