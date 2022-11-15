Mexican Smash pro Maister refunded after “racist” casino security denies tournament entry

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at [email protected] or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

Port Priority’s Smash tournament will “never” return to the Muckleshoot Casino after Mexican Smash Ultimate pro-Enrique ‘Maister’ Hernández Solís was threatened and denied entry to the event by security.

Maister was scheduled to attend Port Priority 7 over the weekend as one of the favorites to take home the win, but the Smash pro was unable to even get through the front door after being stopped by security.

On November 12, Maister posted a Twitlonger claiming that when he got to the venue, he was stopped by security who demanded to see his passport and other IDs to let him in. While the pro didn’t have his passport on him, his driver’s license was also denied.

Eventually, Maister tried talking with a supervisor and one of the tournament organizers for the event, but his “attitude” toward security caused them to bar him from the venue.

The Game & Watch main tried to explain his case as he was being escorted out, but recalled being threatened in the process, “do we have to call the police to get you in jail? Or do I have to escort you physically out of here?”

Port Priority will “never” return to Mucklewood Casino

In his Twitlonger, Maister disputed that he did anything wrong, but stopped short of outright calling the security at Mucklewood “racist.”

“Was my attitude wrong towards them? Personally, I don’t think so. I only had that attitude after I was denied entrance after showing 2 different IDs, suggested showing my passport since I had it on the phone and that’s what they were requesting and they were still saying no for no reason at all,” he said.

“Was it racist from them in that case? Perhaps, it definitely felt that way.”

News of the incident sent shockwaves through the community with many blasting the casino on social media for how it handled the situation and labeling the security at the event “racist.”

On Monday, once the tournament had concluded, Port Priority revealed it had compensated Maister for the incident and vowed to never come back to Mucklewood.

“Our event will never return to the Muckleshoot Casino,” the tournament said on Twitter.

Speaking with Smash commentator EE, Maister explained how this incident hasn’t soured his determination to compete in the US and thought this kind of thing was “bound to happen” eventually after four years of traveling to tournaments.

Mucklewood Casino has not responded to Dexerto’s request for comment.