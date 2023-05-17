Battle of BC 5: Smash Ultimate & Melee tournaments, schedule, stream, players, more

The biggest Smash Ultimate tournament of the year is happening on May 19-21 featuring the best-of-the-best from North America, Europe and Japan. Here’s everything you need to know.

Battle of BC 5 has ballooned into the largest Smash event of 2023 and the biggest in Canadian history as the world’s elite converge on Vancouver for the P-tier tournament.

The high-profile spectacle will feature numerous overseas pros, including the world’s top-ranking Steve player, Acola, alongside familiar names such as Shuton, Miya, and the international debut of Yoshi star Yoshidora.

Cloud prodigy FaZe Sparg0 will be looking to keep up his momentum after a victory in Tokyo at Kagaribi 10, this time potentially facing off against the GOAT MkLeo, rivals Tweek and Light, Canadian hero Riddles, and more.

On the Melee side, Zain, aMSa, Mang0, Hungrybox, Cody Schwab, moky and Jmook will duke it out in one of the most-stacked brackets we’ve seen in a while.

How to watch Battle of BC

Battle of BC will be streamed on the BTS Twitch channel with plenty of top matches getting broadcasted.

All of Melee’s top 48 and Ultimate’s top 64 will be streamed and eventually uploaded individually to the Galint Gaming YouTube channel for those who can’t catch the action live.

Considering the immense talent at BOBC, this will guarantee that fans can watch their favorite players’ runs without having to worry about their matches not being broadcasted.

Battle of BC schedule

The event will begin on Friday at 11am PST with the doubles tournament for both Ultimate and Melee plus an assortment of side attractions. Wave A of Ultimate singles will also commence.

Battle of BC The Battle of BC schedule is jam-packed.

On Saturday, things heat up in a big way. The Smash Ultimate bracket will run from 11am to 8pm all the way to Top 24 while Melee players will scrap down to the final eight remain.

Saturday will also feature a legendary NA vs The World crew battle where the best of North America will compete as a team against the invaders from Europe, Japan and elsewhere in a very hyped special match.

Sunday will be the final day of the tournament and the main event, so to speak. At 11am, Ultimate’s top 24 will fight down to the top 8 with the final bracket at 12:30. Melee’s top 8 will begin once Ultimate’s concludes and is expected to kick off at 4:30pm.

Who will win the biggest tournament of the year? Will MkLeo strike back after a series of disappointing finishes? Can Acola get revenge on Sparg0? Could Tweek capture his biggest victory to date? Be sure to find out when BOBC 5 begins on May 19.