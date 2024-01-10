The Sims 4’s next pack Castle Estate Kit accidentally leaked

The EA App prematurely posted details and screenshots for The Sims 4’s Castle Estate Kit, which will let players make classic castle-inspired builds.

Since 2021, The Sims 4 developers have occasionally released DLC packs in the form of Kits, which introduce new mechanics and customization options.

The developers let players vote on the next Kit theme last summer, splitting the options between Medieval Castle and High Tech Futurism. Ultimately, the castle theme won the day after all the votes were counted.

Players haven’t received much in the way of concrete details since the voting period ended, however. As such, there was no word on when the content would actually be released. But a mistake on EA’s part suggests Sims 4 fans can get their hands on the castle Build Kit sometime in the near future.

Screenshots for Sims 4’s Castle Estate Kit prematurely leaked

As spotted by Sims-dedicated Twitter user The Hendford Hen, details and screenshots for the Castle Estate Kit were mistakenly uploaded to the EA App.

One screenshot depicts two nicely dressed Sims 4 characters standing on the balcony of a stunning castle. The second screenshot shows a grand castle estate surrounded by a moat and a sprawling forest.

Notably, the app leak further features an “Overview” section outlining what players can expect from the Kit. The community-voted collection will ensure players can “capture the grandeur of a castle,” thanks to the addition of gothic arches, grand staircases, portcullis gates, and stone walls.

Other build components will also allow players to decorate their magnificent manors with gargoyles, parapets, and arrow slits.

At the time of writing, there’s no word on when Sims 4‘s Castle Estate Kit will become available. But, at the very least, the app leak indicates the wait may not last for too much longer.