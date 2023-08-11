The Sims 4 players debate which life stage is the worst

Simmers are discussing which life stages they prefer to skip while playing The Sims 4, and responses vary quite a bit.

The Sims 4 lets players take their Sims from birth to death, experiencing everything that comes between. Sims of all ages can be made in Create-a-Sim or born in-game.

However, not every life stage – infant, toddler, child, teen, young adult, adult, and elder- is equally fun or full of content to enjoy.

Though young adult and adult are largely the default for many players, the others all have their fans and detractors. Now, fans are discussing which Sims 4 life stage they find the least fun to play, whether that’s due to a lack of things to do or issues with the game itself.

Many Simmers are skipping the infant and elder life stages, but for different reasons

The conversation began with a Reddit post by BobbyJack_Says. While the original poster mainly dislikes teenage Sims, citing frustration with their mood swings and lack of empathy for their problems, most of the responses boil down to two life stages: infants and elders.

While player’s interest in various life stages will depend on their personal play preferences, the reasons behind players disliking infants and elders are a bit more objective – and they differ quite a bit.

With infants, players are mainly frustrated by bugs that make little ones even harder to take care of. The Sims 4: Growing Together and the free update it launched with added the life stage and plenty of new content to go along with them.

Unfortunately, it also came with plenty of issues that have not been sorted out nearly six months later. From parents and nannies not taking care of their needs despite direct commands to constantly taking them out of their cribs and putting them on the floor for no reason, there are many reasons to skip infants altogether.

As for elders, player dislike of them comes mainly from the lack of unique or interesting content for these Sims.

The Sims 4 doesn’t give players much to do once their Sims reach the final life stage. While elders can still do most of the things adults can, there are just a few features unique to them, such as reminiscing in a rocking chair, passing down family keepsake boxes, becoming dangerously tired, and dying of old age.

Fortunately for Simmers, these issues don’t seem insurmountable. With some bug fixes and new content such as an elder-focused expansion, these life stages could become more playable in The Sims 4 – or even The Sims 5.