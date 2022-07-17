Fans heap praise on The Sims 4 following High School Years update changes

Joe Craven . 60 minutes ago

Fans of The Sims franchise have been heaping praise on the series for its High School Years update, which diversified characters’ sexual orientation options and will drop on July 28.

The Sims 4 may have released way back in 2014, but its ongoing support from publishers EA and developers Maxis mean it is still flourishing well into 2022.

Fans have been particularly enamored with the game’s makers following the recent announcement of the High School Years update, which is set to drop at the end of July barring any delays or development issues.

Among the changes, it will bring is greater freedom in determining sexual orientation for players. Players will now be able to select one or more of the following options when selecting an attraction type: Men, Women, None, or both. This can be split further, with an option to pursue romantic relationships, or simply “Mess Around”.

The news has been widely praised among the game’s community, with many also pointing out that the options cannot be opted out of.

Maxis’ reason for this was “LGBTQIA+ identities are a fact of life and not a toggle to be switched on or off.”

One Twitter user, whose post received over 23,000 retweets and 260,000 likes, said: “The Sims team kinda big slay.”

Another said: “Thank you The Sims or providing options yet still upholding your Sims 1 values. Sims is finally feeling like a game again and have representation for all.”

A third commented: “I think this is genuinely the most excited i have ever been about a Sims pack. The new high school stuff is so fun. I am so happy.”

In a press release on the update, EA said: “Inclusivity has been a core value of The Sims since the franchise began 22 years ago, and the diverse development team proudly introduces this feature as a way to reflect the world we live in.”

Clearly, the game’s community feels it does just that.